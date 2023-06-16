Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

