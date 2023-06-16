Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $59.24 million and $697,113.12 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

