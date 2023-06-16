Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATZAF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZAF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

