Ark Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Ark has a total market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $908,852.33 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,657,470 coins and its circulating supply is 173,658,232 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

