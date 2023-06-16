Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Artemis Gold stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Further Reading

