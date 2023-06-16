Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

