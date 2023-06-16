Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 5.5 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

