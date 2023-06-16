ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 0.5%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.18). Approximately 2,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 51,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.18).

ASA International Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £90.50 million, a P/E ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ASA International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.