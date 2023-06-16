Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.59

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $10.22. Ashford shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,705 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AINC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

