Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $280.00. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,300 ($78.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,725.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

