Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($87.59) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.07) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.82) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,922.86 ($74.11).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,430.40 ($67.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. The firm has a market cap of £23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,892.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,822.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,035.65. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,269 ($40.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,404.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

