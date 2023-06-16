Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

