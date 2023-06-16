ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASM International stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.45. 5,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.48 and a 200-day moving average of $346.63. ASM International has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $761.74 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $2.2659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

