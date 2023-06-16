Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Astronics Stock Up 0.5 %

ATRO opened at $17.90 on Friday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.