Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $581.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 45.1% in the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Stories

