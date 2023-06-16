Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.00

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 5084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

