Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atco Mining Price Performance
Shares of ATMGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 40,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,673. Atco Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.
Atco Mining Company Profile
