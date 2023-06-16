Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

ATTO stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

