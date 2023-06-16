ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 12,007 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $10.21.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 58.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

