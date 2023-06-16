Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Up 4.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82. 9,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.