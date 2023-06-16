Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,740 shares.The stock last traded at $535.20 and had previously closed at $530.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.19 and a 200 day moving average of $609.66.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.