Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. engages in the provision of financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages, including term, construction, and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

