Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $9.36.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
