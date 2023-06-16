AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$25,510.00 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Richard Deutsch acquired 1,000 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$25.51 ($17.24) per share, with a total value of A$25,510.00 ($17,236.49).
AUB Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About AUB Group
Featured Stories
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.