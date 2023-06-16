AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$25,510.00 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Richard Deutsch acquired 1,000 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$25.51 ($17.24) per share, with a total value of A$25,510.00 ($17,236.49).

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get AUB Group alerts:

About AUB Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.