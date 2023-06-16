Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDIV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The company has a market cap of $239.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.