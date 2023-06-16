Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 79,926 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,384,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 305,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 260,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

