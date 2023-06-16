Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 817,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,193. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

