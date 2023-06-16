Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of ULST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 303,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,200. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

