Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,000. Adaptive Core ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 13.26% of Adaptive Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Core ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after buying an additional 407,559 shares during the period.

Shares of RULE stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

