Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 145397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 473 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 670 ($8.38) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $596.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

