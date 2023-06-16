Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.52 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.39 or 0.00044731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $140.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,657,225 coins and its circulating supply is 344,937,775 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

