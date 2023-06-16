AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 7th Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 2.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

AVB opened at $190.53 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.