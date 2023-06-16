AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 670,098 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 642,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

AVPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,668. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

