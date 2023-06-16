AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 574,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,928,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,326,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

