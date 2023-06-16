AWM Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

