AWM Capital LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,001,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

