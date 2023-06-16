AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

