Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 1,482 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AXON remained flat at $202.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.01 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

