AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF Announces Dividend of $2.81 (NASDAQ:PYPS)

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 2.8101 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

PYPS traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

