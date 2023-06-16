AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SOGU) Plans Dividend of $0.54

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SOGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5447 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOGU remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

About AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

The AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (SOGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The De-SPAC index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of The De-SPAC Index. SOGU was launched on May 19, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

