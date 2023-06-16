Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF remained flat at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.