Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,159.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Featured Articles

