Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,159.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.
Featured Articles
