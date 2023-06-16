B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Acquires 6,199 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,199 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at $252,141,153.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,246,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

