B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

