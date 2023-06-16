B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

