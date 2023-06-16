Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $212.15 million and $1.57 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003568 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016684 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,904,402,279,616,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,905,049,105,359,168 with 152,105,709,973,421,952 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,214,524.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

