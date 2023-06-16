BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAESF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

