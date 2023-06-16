Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $219.07 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00016659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $219.07 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,578,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,898,465 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

