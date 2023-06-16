Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. 1,673,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,852,434 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

