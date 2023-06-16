BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 8,082,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,562,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

