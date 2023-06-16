BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $75.29. 74,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,376. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

